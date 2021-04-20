FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, a box of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are shown by pharmacist Zsolt Szenasi at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary. Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP, File)