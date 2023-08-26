The Winona Wildcats kicked off their season Friday night with a loss to the Grace Community Cougars, 62-14.
The Cougars controlled most of the action with a dominant run game by running back Grant Turner who found the end zone on three separate occasions.
The main difference in the game was special teams, which was in Grace’s favor.
The Wildcats found some momentum in the third quarter but overall it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cougars’ size and depth.
The Cougars host Wills Point next week in their home opener, while Winona remains at home to take on Lone Oak.