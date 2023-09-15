In the Battle of the Trojans on Thursday night, it was the maroon and white of Cumby that claimed a 46-26 win over the blue and white of All Saints at Mewbourne Field.
Cumby improves to 1-3 on the season, while All Saints falls to 0-4.
Cumby took an 8-0 first quarter lead when Chett Vaughan returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. Dakari Johnson ran in for the two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, All Saints pulled within 8-3 as Darek Kaminski booted a 30-yard field goal at 11:11.
Vaughan added a 3-yard TD run with 6:14 of the second quarter. The try for two failed, but Cumby led 14-3.
All Saints freshman Bruhn Henry headed toward the end zone, but fumbled at the one. Teammate Colten Mitcham picked up the ball and scored. Henry then ran in the two-point conversion and All Saints pulled within 14-11.
Then with 10 seconds before halftime, QB Chett Vaughan connected on a 10-yard TD pass to Chayton Vaughan. Quarterback Vaughan ran in the two-pointer and Cumby led 22-11 at halftime.
Cumby when on top 30-11 as Chett Vaughan scored on a 35-yard quarterback draw with 6:47 showing in the third quarter. He added the two-point conversion.
All Saints got back in the game on the kickoff as Kaminski went 80 yards to the end zone. Kaminski kicked the PAT as All Saints pulled within 30-18 with 6:28 showing.
Then it was Cumby's turn for a kickoff return as Braylon Boggs dashed 78 yards for the TD. Hendrix Walker scored on a run for the two-points as Cumby led 38-18 at 6:07.
With six seconds left in the third quarter, QB Vaughan hit WR Vaughan for a 14-yard TD pass. Walker run in for two points and Cumby led 46-18.
All Saints scored the final TD of the game as quarterback Carter Huffman connected with Calvi Courtney for a 10-yard TD pass. Kaminski runs for two points. Cumby led 46-26 with 3:03 showing.
Chett Vaughan led Cumby by rushing for 81 yards and two TDs on nine carries. He connected on 4 of 11 pass attempts with 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Chayton Vaughan caught three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry paced All Saints with 134 yards rushing on 29 carries. QB Jak Pettigrew hit on 5 of 14 passing attempts for 72 yards. Courtney had three catches for 41 yards and a TD.
Cumby returns to play on Friday, Sept. 22, hosting Trenton. The same night All Saints is playing host to Lewisville Founders Classical Academy.