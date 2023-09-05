In was another exciting weekend of Texas High School football.
There were exciting team and individual performances.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph Players of the Week for Week Two of the high school football season include: Offense — Brownsboro quarterback Adam Thompson; Defense — Tyler defensive back Jeremiah Taylor; Special Teams — Leo Yzaguirre, Kilgore; and Offensive Line of the Week — Troup Tigers.
Previous winners were:
Week 1: Offense — Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Defense — Tyler linebacker D’Canaan Sueing; Special Teams — Bryce Wallum, Troup; and Offensive Line of the Week — Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, along with Offensive Line, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Thompson has been instrumental in Brownsboro starting the season at 2-0.
The sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 34-27 victory over Fairfield. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Thompson tossed TD passes of 54, 86 and 51 yards. He scored on two 1-yard runs. He tossed TD passes to Gekyle Baker (54, 51 yards) and Dominic Davis Jr. (86 yards).
Thompson and his Bear teammates return to play on Friday, hosting Mabank at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
DEFENSE
For the second straight a Tyler defender came up with the big play for the Lions.
This week, defensive back Jeremiah Taylor came through with an interception return for a touchdown that basically clinched the Lions’ 28-14 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With Tyler having rallied to take a 21-14 lead, the Red Raiders were attempting to drive for the tying or go-ahead score.
Taylor timed it perfectly and jumped in front of a pass near the visitor’s sideline and returned the interception 39 yards for a TD. Granberry ran in for two points and Tyler led 28-14 with 3:03 showing.
The junior added two tackles and four pass beakups as Tyler goes to 2-0 on the season.
It helped the Lions avenge last year’s 29-27 four-overtime loss to the Red Raiders.
Taylor and his teammates return to play on Friday, hosting Mesquite Horn (2-0) on Friday on Earl Campbell Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Yzaguirre’s 37-yard field goal out of the hold of Kason Brooks with eight seconds remaining on the game clock lifted the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 24-23 victory over Gilmer on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the season, after dropping a close 30-27 game to Carthage the week before.
Kilgore travels to Longview to play Pine Tree on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Troup line helped the Tigers to a 52-15 victory over Carlisle on Friday in Troup.
The Tigers (2-0) totaled 649 yards of offense, of whih 363 was rushing.
Troup is led by four-year starters — left guard Joseph Salgado, center Payton Elliott and tight end Chris Calley.
Other starters on the line include left tackle Cason Jester, right guard Kaden Mayo, right tackles Skyler Sides and AJ Dewberry, and tight end Colby Turner.
Sean Flood and Cason Nichols also saw action.
The Tigers return to play on Friday, traveling to Buffalo to meet the Bison. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
