Voters in the Troup ISD area rejected a $22.6 million bond Tuesday evening that would have been used to improve its elementary campus and strengthen its high school career technology education program.
Voters, which include those in both Smith and Cherokee counties, disapproved the project by a vote of 1,408 to 985, according to unofficial complete results from both counties.
The bond was set to be divided up into almost equal halves, with about $10.2 million designated for the elementary campus and $12.39 million headed to the high school for improvements.
Elementary project proposals included constructing a new pre-kindergarten-through-second-grade facility that would be connected to the third-through-fifth-grade building, and would have added a new library, new office area and a cafetorium.
The high school would have added a new CTE facility with eight classrooms and welding shop and wood/metal shop work areas, expansion of the existing cafeteria and a new gym.
The last time Troup ISD approved a bond project was in 2005, for $5.7 million.