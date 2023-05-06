Editor's Note: This breaking news story will be updated with a statement from the district along with more Smith County election results.

For the first time in 16 years, Chapel Hill voters have approved a bond for school improvements. New campuses and other changes are coming to the school district, as voters approved the $113.9 million bond proposal.

In Saturday’s city and school board elections, Chapel Hill ultimately voted in favor of each part of the bond package, which included three propositions for various facility improvements. Unofficial results showed 56.34%, or 1,009, voted in favor of Proposition A, which will provide $94.84 million for a new junior high, new career tech facility and elementary classroom additions; 53.54%, or 954, voted in favor of Proposition B, which will allocate $13.595 million for the construction of a new multipurpose activity center; and 55.16%, or 983, voted in favor of Proposition C, which will provide $5.485 million for a new operations facility.

"This is a tremendous victory for the entire Chapel Hill community, and it would not have been possible without their incredible support and participation," Superintendent Lamond Dean said in a statement Saturday night. "We are so grateful to our community for their dedication to our schools and our students."

Chapel Hill ISD called this a "landmark election." The last time a bond measure was passed for Chapel Hill ISD was 16 years ago. In 2022, a $125.24 million package was narrowly rejected. Prior to that, in 2015 another school bond, that time at $45 million, was defeated as the third package in three years to be turned down. Previously, a $21 million bond in November 2014 failed and in May 2013, voters couldn’t get on board with a $31.2 million bond, according to previous reporting from the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

"We are grateful for the support of the Chapel Hill community in passing this bond, which will enable us to make vital improvements to our school facilities," School Board President Les Schminkey said. "With this investment, we will be able to create a safe and modern learning environment that will better prepare our students for the challenges of the future.”

The bond will be funded through property taxes, and the district has pledged to be transparent and accountable throughout the entire process.

"We recognize that this is a significant investment, and we are committed to using these funds to make tangible improvements that will benefit our students, staff, and community," Dean said.

Because all three propositions passed, property tax rates will increase by .27 cents, or for a home valued at $100,000, the tax bill is estimated to increase no more than $13.53 per month.

There were also other elections in Smith County, including Bullard ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, Lindale ISD, Tyler ISD District 4, City of Winona, and Emergency Services District No. 1. The unofficial results of each of those races are:

Other races

Bullard ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

Newcomer Chris McNertney defeated incumbent Cory Santos 68.25% to 31.75%. McNertney, who received 187 total votes compared to Santos' 87 votes, will serve a three-year term on the board.

Chapel Hill ISD

Lifetime Chapel Hill resident Hershal Massenburge got the nod for Place 4 over incumbent Tammy Humes. Massenburge garnered 59.46%, or 930 votes, compared to Humes’ 40.54%, or 634 votes, according to unofficial results.

Lindale ISD

School Board Place 3

Incumbent Ragan Burgess came out on top with 79.25%, or 909 votes, while Barbara Cain received 20.75%, or 238 votes.

School Board Place 4

Incumbent Karen Gott received 81.31%, or 940 votes, while challenger Remeka Griffin received 18.69%, or 216 votes.

Tyler ISD

District 4

Incumbent Dr. Patricia Nation had two challengers in Cody Levrets and James R. Wirzman.

Levrets said in a post on his Facebook campaign page Saturday night that he is “humbled and excited” with the results of the Tyler ISD board election. Unofficial results showed him with the most votes among the three candidates with 43.56%. Nation received 37.78% and Wirzman received 18.67%.

City of Winona

Six people ran for three two-year terms as Alderman for the City of Winona. Patricia Land received 25% of the votes while Craig Attaway received 18% of the vote. Laney Barnes and Terry Cole tied, each garnering 15.15%, or 20 votes. Behind them were Jason Romine at 13.64% and David Beck with 12.88%.

Emergency Services District No. 1, Lindale Volunteer Fire Department

Voters moved to approve a proposal by Emergency Services District No. 1, known as Lindale VFD, for a local sales and use tax at a rate of at most one and one-half percent in any location.

The local sales and use tax was adopted, as 53.53%, or 500, voted in favor while 46.47%, or 434, were against.

According to a press release from the Texas State Association of Fire and Emergency Districts, the proposition is part of the Lindale Volunteer Five Year-Ten Year Plan.

Three areas must be addressed to continue providing effective and timely fire and first-response medical services, paid staffing to supplement volunteer effort, equipment to replace existing and aging vehicles and establishing new substations in rapidly expanding growth areas.

The tax will provide around $250,000 annually. It is collected when someone buys a taxable item or service. With the approval, a $50 purchase will have an additional $0.75 tax.