Polls close at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 8 election across Texas. Now, early voting totals are in from East Texas and more results will pour in throughout Tuesday night.

We'll keep you updated on local voter turnout with this list below:

Smith County- 51,383 out of 153,855 (33.38%)

Gregg County - 23,331 out of 73,931 (31.56%)

Henderson County - 17,930 out of 58,253 (30.78%)

View more county turnout totals from our news partners at CBS19.