Dolly Parton has rejected the idea of a statue of her likeness proposed for the state capitol grounds in Nashville, Tennessee — saying, in part, “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.” — JANUARY 14th 2021: Dolly Parton statue proposed for capitol grounds in Nashville, Tennessee by state lawmaker. — File Photo by: zz/Quasar/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 11/2/16 Dolly Parton at the 50th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards held on November 2, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.