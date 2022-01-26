If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events.
2022 Pilot Club of Quitman Chili Cook-off: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister, Quitman, come out and enjoy chili bade by East Texas cooks. There will be entertainment, a raffle and a live auction. Tickets can be bought at the door and are $10 for adults and $ for children 12 and under. To see all of the chili cook-off contestants visit https://www.facebook.com/Quitman-Pilot-Club-242309555962742 .
Arbor Day: Saturday the Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division is hosting two tree planting events in celebration of Arbor Day. One planting will begin at 10 a.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., and the other begins at 3 p.m. at T.R. Griffith Park, 2930 N. Carter Blvd. Participants are encouraged to show up early to each event to check-in, get a t-shirt, meal ticket and the cache to win a giveaway. Anyone interested in volunteering can visir www.bit.ly/TylerArborDay22 . To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA program visit ArborDay.org/TreeCityUSA .
Violin performance by Charles Yang: From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Charles Yang returns as a solo artist with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. Yang, a member of the group “Time for Three,” will sing and play with the orchestra pieces from Bach, Queen, his own compositions and more. For more information and tickets visit https://etso.org/.
Kilgore Cruise Night: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kilgore you can take a stroll and look at vintage cars. This is a family friendly event with food, numerous local vendors to shop at and entertainment.
Chapel Market Day, Rusk Farmers Market: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Baugh’s Market and Event Center, 3620 FM 1857, Rusk, shop for locally grown foods and home created products. The Rusk Farmer’s Market offers farm-fresh vegetables, eggs, Texas raised beef, preserves, crafts and more. This market is open on the last Saturday of every month.
“The Age Gap Tour” with comedian Heather Land, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The comedienne, author and singer tells it like it is with sarcasm and Southern charm. Her smart-alecky comedic wit fuels her filter-faced “I Ain’t Doin It” videos, with over 300 million views. Event also includes a post-show photo opportunity with Land. Tickets: $29-$85. Information: http://www.belchercenter.com .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari and Sanctuary, 1782 U.S. 59 N., in Jefferson. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission: $16 adults, $10 children ages 4 to 11. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LonesomeDoveSafari/ or https://www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/ .