Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 68-71 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are scattered on the bank and grass edges out to 12 feet throwing flukes and Senkos, and on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and shaky head worms. Crappie are good on brush out to 30 feet with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 70 degrees; 1.35 feet above pool. Caddo has seen a wave of female bass moving up around the trees with the full moon, so we have seen some nice size fish being caught. The current bite is still going good, so you have options right now on Caddo. Try flukes or senkos on trees or stay with shad pattern baits in the river if you’re fishing current. Caddo is setting up to have a great summer and as always it is a blessing to come and fish this majestic lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 65-71 degrees; 0.13 feet below pool. Crappie are excellent in 12-14 feet of water on brush piles, or in 7-13 feet of water on docks on secondary points using jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on main lake humps using silver slabs. Watch for birds early in the morning and later in the evening to lead you to fish. Largemouth bass are fair to good on topwater walking baits and buzzbaits early, and spinnerbaits as the shad spawn is starts. As the day goes on use slower baits like Carolina rigs and shaky heads on brush piles in 8-14 feet of water. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 64-74 degrees; 0.99 feet below pool. Bass are slow and the pattern is inconsistent so be ready with several approaches. A few catches on white spinnerbaits around the shad spawn areas in 1-3 feet of water. Carolina rigs can land a few catches on points and pond dams in 4-7 feet. Best bite has been on a fluke in watermelon candy. Some top water action on yellow magics and whooper floppers around flooded grass early and late in the day. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass topwater bite is picking up using frog patterns on grassy patches. Small shad and bream patterns in 2 feet are working well. Crappie are shallow, try small bead heads fished slowly 3-4 feet of water. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie fishing continues to get better and better as the fish end their spawn and head out to load up on post spawn trees, brush, laydowns and bridges. Look for fish in 12-24 feet on the laydowns and brush piles and 18-28 feet on trees and bridges. Small hand tied jigs still have been dominating on my boat but minnows will always help load the boat. Soft plastics are still producing as well and should until we hit the dog days of summer. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 72 degrees. Black bass are excellent shallow using small poppers fished above grass and near structures, and streamers above grass. Bream are shallow so try clean banks in 12-18 inches with #6 or #8 wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.12 feet above pool. Bass are great on underpins, swimbaits, and worms from the bank out to 12 feet and deeper.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 1.29 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good 10-15 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are slow under the 155 bridge on slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass fishing has slowed to fair after the cold front, and the lowering of the lake. Fish post spawn techniques with chatterbaits, flukes and topwater lures. Look for the shad spawn and you should find feeding bass. Bass fishing has slowed while the water level is lowered. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 1.22 feet above pool. Water is very turbid on the north end, and slightly clearer on the south end. Largemouth bass are good using a shimmy shaker in the grass lines or weedlines. Crappie are good on brush piles in 14-17 feet of water and under the bridges on jigs. White bass are good in three feet of water on points and pockets with chrome and blue rattletraps, and shimmy shakers. Catfish are good under the boat docks and in the river channel on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.37 feet above pool. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady as the water temperature stabilizes. Bass are good spawning shallow on beds biting your favorite plastics. Crappie are good in 16 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. The catfish should be moving shallow for the spawn soon. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.