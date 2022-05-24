West Rusk junior teammates Piper Morton and Lilly Waddell shared Most Valuable Player honors, and Troup, Tatum and Elysian Fields also earned superlatives with the release of the All-District 16-3A Softball team for the 2022 season.
Morton, a catcher, hit .643 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBI, 67 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 23 attempts for the Lady Raiders. She was walked 36 times — 22 intentional — and had a .748 on base percentage, a 1.437 slugging percentage and a 2.185 OPS.
Waddell went 30-3 as a pitcher with a 0.90 earned run average, 353 strikeouts and 41 walks in 162.1 innings pitched. She had one perfect game and three no-hitters, and also hit .438 with two home runs and 37 RBI.
Other superlatives went to the West Rusk coaching staff, Troup's Lindsay Davis (Pitcher of the Year), Maddy Griffin (Defensive Player of the Year), Taylor Gillispie (Newcomer of the Year) and Bailey Blanton (Co-Catcher of the Year), Elysian Fields' Carmen Lawless (Co-Catcher of the Year) and Cora Creech (Co-Utility Player of the Year), Tatum's Yahnya Acevedo (Offensive Player of the Year) and West Rusk's Carlie Buckner (Co-Utility Player of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
---
All-District 16-3A Softball Team
Co-Most Valuable Players — Piper Morton, West Rusk; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk
Offensive Player of the Year — Yahnya Acevedo, Tatum
Defensive Player of the Year — Maddy Griffin, Troup
Pitcher of the Year — Lindsay Davis, Troup
Co-Catchers of the Year — Bailey Blanton, Troup; Carmen Lawless, Elysian Fields
Co-Utility Players of the Year — Carlie Buckner, West Rusk; Cora Creech, Elysian Fields
Newcomer of the Year — Taylor Gillispie, Troup
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Beka Stockton, Tatum; Maddie Clark, Harleton; Designated hitter: LaKendra Murphy, West Rusk; Flex: Baylee Marcum, Elysian Fields; Jaimie Jose, West Rusk; Infield: Kyia Horton, Arp; Mia Tovar, Tatum; Morgan Shaw, Elysian Fields; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Kyrsten Price, West Rusk; Kaylee Wright, Harleton; Tawny Foster, Jefferson; Outfield: Camryn Milam, Tatum; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Chloe Copeland, Harleton; Marleigh Mears, Jefferson
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Addison Carpenter, Arp; Designated hitter: Kaylee Kelly, Elysian Fields; Infield: Ellen Nuner, Waskom; Baylea Densman, Tatum; Bryanne Beavers, Elysian Fields; Amber Cothran, West Rusk; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk; Maddie King, Harleton; Abby Carpenter, Arp; Outfield: Haylee Priest, Troup; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Trinity Edwards, Tatum; Kelsey O'Brien, Elysian Fields; Morgan Shaw, Waskom
HONORABLE MENTION
INFIELD
Waskom: Haven Warner, Kat Allen, Raven Warner, Rylie Oney, Caroline Reeves; Jefferson: Keyasia Black, Vanesa Bautisea; Arp: Aubry, Way, Maddie Birdsong; Harleton: Karlee Cochran, Hollyn Alsobrook, Zoey Ring; Troup: Emory Cover; Tatum: Kacey Owen, Aundrea Bradley; West Rusk: Remi Norman, Odeth Marmalejo; Elysian Fields: Gracey Struwe, Trista Bell
OUTFIELD
Waskom: Arianna Warner; Harleton: Morgan Naverrete, Emma Reynolds; Troup: Morgan Parrish, Payton Wells; Tatum: Olivia Nay
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Harleton: Kailey Wright, Hollyn Alsobrook, Karlee Cochran, Emma Reynolds, Alexis Luby; Elysian Fields: Bryanne Beavers, Trista Bell, Yzabella Brown, Kya Cox, Cora Creech, Kaylee Kelly, Chloe James, Carmen Lawless, Baylee Marcum, Corrisa McPhail, Kelsey O'Brien, Morgan Shaw, Gracie Stewart, Gracey Struwe; Arp: Addison Anderson, Ariana Padron, Lucy Garcia, Abby Carpenter, Kyia Horton, Maddie Birdsong, Rebekah Hardy, Randee Black, Kate Paz, Abby Parker, Addison Carpenter, Erica Padron; Troup: Lindsay Davis, Maddy Griffin, Haylee Priest, Bailey Blanton, Emory Cover, Sydnie Dickey, Taylor Gillispie, ZaQuirah Jordan, Reese Lovelady, Morgan Parrish, Payton Wells, Karsyn Williamson; Tatum: Aundrea Bradley, Lily Crawford, Baylea Densman, Trinity Edwards, Yahnya Acevedo, Camryn Milam, Olivia Nay, Mia Tovar, Katie Propes; Waskom: Raven Warner, Ellen Nuner, Haven Warner; West Rusk: Piper Morton, Lilly Waddell, Remi Norman, Jenni Diaz, Jaimie Jose, Aylin Rocha, Odeth Marmalejo, Stormie LeJeune, Kyrsten Price, Macie Blizzard, Carlie Buckner