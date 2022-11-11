SULPHUR SPRINGS — Edgewood nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the final two minutes and had a chance to force overtime on a 2-point conversion with 1:10 left in the game, but De Kalb stopped fullback Casey Leath at the 1-inch line to hang on for a thrilling, 42-40, Class 3A Division II bi-district football playoff win on Thursday at Gerald Prim Stadium.
Edgewood (8-3) got off to a fast start as they went 75 yards in just four plays to take an early 6-0 lead when quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson tossed a long pass that hit Heath Parker in stride for a 53-yard score.
De Kalb (9-2) took an 8-6 lead on their next possession when Amar Love scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bears an 8-6 lead.
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead back on their next drive when Wilcoxson scored on a 13-yard run to give Edgewood a 14-8 lead midway through the first quarter.
Edgewood took a 21-8 lead over De Kalb on the first play of the second quarter when Brady Bannister hauled in a short pass from Wilcoxson on a slip-screen then got around the edge and turned on the jets for a 44-yard touchdown.
De Kalb responded with a quick scoring drive highlighted by a 26-yard run by Kiondre Schlesinger which led a to a 3-yard score by Amar Love as the Bears trimmed the deficit to 21-14.
The Bears had a chance to get back in the game as they forced Edgewood into a fourth-and-goal from the two yard-line, but the Bulldogs gave the ball to fullback Casey Leath who plowed his way in for a 2-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 28-14, midway through the second quarter.
Edgewood appeared to be pulling away from De Kalb but the Bears began to claw their way back in the game, starting on Love’s third rushing touchdown of the first half when he plunged his way in for a 2-yard score.
De Kalb came up with a huge defensive stop late in the second quarter when they stuffed Wilcoxson on fourth down then the Bears created some fourth down magic of their own when Kaleb Dooley tossed a 35-yard scoring strike to Conrad Crouch on fourth-and-15 to tie the game, 28-28.
The Bears then regained the lead two plays later when Crouch picked off a Wilcoxson pass and returned it 41-yards for a touchdown to give De Kalb a 36-28 lead at the half.
De Kalb extended their lead to 42-28 over Edgewood on the opening drive of the second half when Kiondre Schlesinger scored on a 5-yard sweep to the right side and for an instant, the Bears appeared to be in control of the game.
Edgewood cut the De Kalb lead to 42-34 on a 23-yard touchdown run by Wilcoxson but the Bulldogs went for the 2-point conversion and were stuffed with 8:40 left in the game. Wilcoxson was injured on the play and did not return to action.
De Kalb attempted to salt the game away on their next drive but Edgewood came up with a huge defensive stop to give the ball back to their offense with two minutes left in the game for a potential game-tying drive.
Bannister took over at quarterback for the injured Wilcoxson and after throwing an interception on his first drive at quarterback, he delivered big-time on his second stint as he found daylight on the right side and out-ran everyone for a 55-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 42-40 with 1:10 left in the game.
Edgewood went for the 2-point try in an effort to force overtime and they got so close as Leath twisted and turned toward the goal line, but came up an inch short. Edgewood then recovered an onside kick with a chance to win the game but De Kalb came up with a big stop to hang on for a thrilling victory.
De Kalb advances to the area round of the playoffs where they will play Daingerfield at a site and date to be determined. Daingerfield defeated Anderson-Shiro, 41-6, on Thursday.