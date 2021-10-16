FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. So much has changed in the two years since the Cowboys and New England Patriots last met In their 2019 matchup of New England’s top-ranked defense and Dallas’ top-ranked offense. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)