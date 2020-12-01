A Tyler company dedicated to providing workspaces for small businesses, remote workers and freelancers will soon close its doors permanently due to the impacts of COVID-19.
WorkHub, a membership-based co-working company, will close its 35,000 square-foot facility, located at 7922 S. Broadway Ave., on Jan. 31.
In its announcement, WorkHub, which opened in 2018, cited the economic effects of the coronavirus, adding that the company could not justify remaining open with no fiscal recovery in sight.
“This has been an extremely personal and difficult decision to make, and I truly understand the impact this closure will have,” Yaziri Orrostieta, WorkHub CEO, said. “That is why I am fully committed to supporting our staff and members as we positively work through this transition process together.”
WorkHub members will continue to receive their benefits and perks, and access to meeting rooms and mail services will be available through Jan. 31.