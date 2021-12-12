Tyler’s UT Health North Campus is one of only two Texas hospitals to be named a top teaching hospital by The Leapfrog Group for 2021.
The teaching distinction is one of the most competitive awards an American hospital can receive, according to the Leapfrog Group. The designation is bestowed after the hospital maintained its Leapfrog A-rating for seven consecutive grades since Fall 2018.
"It takes leadership, teamwork and absolute dedication to patients, to achieve this award," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the top hospital award. Among those, UT Health North Campus Tyler received one of two Top Teaching Hospital distinctions in Texas alongside Medical City Denton. A total of 105 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including eight children’s hospitals, 46 general hospitals, 23 top rural hospitals and 72 top teaching hospitals.
Binder said the organization is pleased to recognize UT Health North Campus Tyler this year.
“Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Health North Campus Tyler has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the East Texas community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first,” Binder said.
UT Health North Campus Tyler’s CEO Cody Boyd said the last two years have been challenging and rewarding for the hospital, adding the people of East Texas and UT Health physicians and staff have gone through a lot, while still remaining in a constant state of preparedness.
Boyd said one of the biggest challenges the hospital faced was dealing with staffing. The hospital often brought in additional staff because of COVID-19 volumes, while also managing to retain the same quality of safety.
“That’s relevant when you receive an award like this, because you’re not sure as you’re trying to train new people in a fast-paced environment with a changing pandemic, so that was key,” Boyd said.
The greatest part of the process, Boyd said, was that hospital staff weren't working toward an award but instead focused on taking care of the patient in front of them.
“The community should know we’re really trying to provide all the services that are needed and our quality is great, we’re doing it in a safe environment and we’re teaching the physicians and the caregivers of the future in the same safe, high quality environment that should be expected,” Boyd said.
Boyd said the award is dedicated to the staff and for the work they continue to do. He noted the hospital has not had a catheter-associated urinary tract infection in six years, and four years since the last central line associated bloodstream infection.
“You don’t receive an award like this for having a good day, a good week or even a good month. The preparation starts years and years before, to build a culture, safety and quality. That’s our No. 1 priority,” said Boyd.