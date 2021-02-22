As of Monday, Smith County recorded six COVID-19 related deaths since Friday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 270.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 18,633 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,830 confirmed cases and 7,803 probable within the county.
Of the 270 deaths, 191 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 7,109 confirmed recoveries and 5,333 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,530 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,391, NET Health reported.
A total of 138 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
There are no Smith County Jail inmates with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,591 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,847 confirmed and 4,744 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,232, while there are 2,875 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 183, which includes 100 confirmed deaths and 83 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,478 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,662 confirmed and 1,816 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 98. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,361 and there are 1,176 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,917 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,453 confirmed and 1,464 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,480, and 971 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,128 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,886 confirmed and 1,242 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,499, and probable recoveries are at 802, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 73. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,194 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,841 confirmed and 1,353 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,162, and there are 880 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 79. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 751 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 380 confirmed and 371 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 264, and there are 257 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.