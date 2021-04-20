As of Monday, Smith County reported one new COVID-19-related death since Monday, bringing the virus death toll to 291.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 59 new confirmed and probable cases since last Thursday, for a total of 19,926 in Smith County.
There are 11,601 confirmed cases and 8,325 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 10,834 confirmed recoveries and 7,818 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 564 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 419, NET Health reported.
Of the 291 deaths, 203 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 88 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 55 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,014 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,072 confirmed and 4,942 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,822, while there are 4,699 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,786 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,860 confirmed and 1,926 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,649 and there are 1,827 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,202 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,617 confirmed and 1,585 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,450, and 1,480 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,321 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,987 confirmed and 1,334 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,851, and probable recoveries are at 1,250, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 79. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,384 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,958 confirmed and 1,426 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,821, and there are 1,360 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 788 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 398 confirmed and 390 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 377, and there are 377 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.