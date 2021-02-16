Smith County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Continued very cold. High 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.