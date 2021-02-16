Smith County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

As of Monday, Smith County recorded no COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday, keeping the county’s overall death toll at 264.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 18,475 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,760 confirmed cases and 7,715 probable within the county.
Of the 264 deaths, 185 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 79 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 7,107 confirmed recoveries and 5,333 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,468 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,303, NET Health reported.
A total of 163 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Three Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,518 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,817 confirmed and 4,701 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,232, while there are 2,874 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 183, which includes 100 confirmed deaths and 83 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,386 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,631 confirmed and 1,755 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 94. Eighteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,361 and there are 1,176 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,872 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,431 confirmed and 1,441 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,479, and 971 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 66, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,121 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,884 confirmed and 1,237 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,499, and probable recoveries are at 802, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,165 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,831 confirmed and 1,334 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,162, and there are 879 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 78. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 745 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 379 confirmed and 366 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 264, and there are 257 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 10. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.