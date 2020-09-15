Local health officials reported the COVID-19-related death of a Smith County woman on Tuesday, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 63.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the death of an 80-year-old Whitehouse woman along with 29 new confirmed cases.
The cumulative case count has reached 3,538, while active cases are at 650. There are 640 probable confirmed cases, according to the health district.
Confirmed recoveries rose by one to 2,830 and probable recoveries are at 335, the health district said. There are 300 probable active cases.
Out of the 63 COVID-19-related deaths, five deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 112 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is up by seven since Monday.
The Smith County Jail inmate population saw a significant decrease of about 80 active cases on Tuesday.
A total of 64 jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active and recovered cases at its campuses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 30 recoveries and 12 active cases of COVID-19. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Other counties
Anderson County reported one new COVID-19 related death, a 98-year-old Palestine woman, bringing its death toll to 14, according to NET Health.
The county also added 28 new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 810. Confirmed recoveries rose by 27 to a new total of 371, the health district reported. There are 150 probable cases.
Out of the 14 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, two list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County’s virus-confirmed recoveries skyrocketed by 204 for a new total of 1,511 on Tuesday.
The county also added 22 new virus cases for a total of 2,085 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 347 probable cases and 121 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added eight cases for a total of 905 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 146 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported seven new cases for total of 555. There are 69 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 448. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by five to 472 and its probable cases are at 52, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained at 386. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Rains County has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 17 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,502 total virus cases including 1,441 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are 141 probable cases and 77 active probable cases.