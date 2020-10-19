Smith County recorded over 260 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries along with one probable death over the weekend, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health reported 58 confirmed virus cases on Monday, bringing the confirmed case count of 4,236. The health district also stated 269 confirmed recoveries for a total of 3,292.
Active confirmed cases are down to 879.
The county has added 87 probable cases. There are 1,673 probable cases in total and 499 probable recoveries.
Out of the 73 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, eight list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 141 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Sunday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw 20 new cases on Monday for a total of 610. Confirmed active cases are now at 67, while probable active cases are at 103.
The county’s total probable cases are at 160, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 520. There are 56 probable recoveries.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 24. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 13 new virus cases on Monday for a confirmed total of 2,444. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 1,911, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 712 probable cases and 237 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 22 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,185. Deaths rose to 24, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 293 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by four to 656. There are 185 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 11 new cases for a total of 1,006. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 729, while probable recoveries are now at 125, the health district reported. There are 269 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll rose to 24. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 55 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.