Two Tyler residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing Smith County’s virus death count to 24, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Monday.
NET Health said the two COVID-19 related deaths are a 66-year-old Tyler man and a 66-year-old Tyler woman.
Also on Monday, Smith County recorded 69 new virus cases for a new cumulative total of 2,593. This number includes 760 recoveries and the 24 deaths. Active cases are at 1,812, according to NET Health. The previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County were 13 people from Tyler, two each from Lindale and Whitehouse, and one each from Bullard, Arp, Troup, Kilgore and Hideaway.
On the same day, four Smith County Central Jail inmates tested positive for the coronavirus after showing symptoms last week.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Monday several inmates in the tower section of the Smith County Central Jail showed COVID-19 symptoms last Thursday.
Medical staff was notified and all symptomatic inmates were evaluated, and those inmates without symptoms in the same housing unit were quarantined. After the testing, four of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.
As of Monday, a total of seven inmates between both the central jail and the Smith County North Jail (low-risk facility) have an active case of COVID-19, Smith County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said. He said 50 inmates are quarantined but they do not have an active case of the virus.
Christian said these four inmates are the first from the central jail to contract the virus.
Fourteen jailers between both facilities have COVID-19, while 11 are quarantined and waiting on pending test results, Christian said.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
The sheriff’s office also announced that the jail staff is continuing efforts to contain COVID-19 with help from the Northeast Texas Public Health District and the TCJS.
These precautions include the quarantining of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. The staff is receiving extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize both the central and north jails. The sheriff’s office has contracted a bio-hazard remediation service to assist with additional sanitation measures.
Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit has been given N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged at a quick pace. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have also been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg, Henderson and Van Zandt counties also recorded COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
Four Gregg County residents died because of the virus, bringing the death count to 29. A total of 1,659 people in Gregg County have tested positive for COVID-19. This number includes 367 recoveries and the 29 deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed three of the four deceased Gregg County residents lived in Longview. He also extended his condolences to the family and friends.
NET Health announced the 11th COVID-19 related death in Henderson County. The death was an 82-year-old Athens man.
Henderson County has 647 total cases, including 222 recoveries and the 11 deaths, according to NET Health. The Henderson County previous deaths include four Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank, Trinidad and Gun Barrel City, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County reported three virus-related deaths on Monday. The latest deaths were a Canton resident and two Edgewood residents, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County has 402 cumulative cases, including 161 recoveries and the 11 deaths. Previous deaths include three Canton residents, two Grand Saline residents and one person each from Edgewood, Murchison and Wills Point, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 573 cumulative cases, including deaths of six Palestine residents and 199 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, there are 1,151 cases, including 853 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident
Wood County has 321 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.
Rains County has 51 diagnoses, including 19 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point, NET Health reported.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,593 cases, 2,014 are in Tyler, 109 in Flint, 125 in Whitehouse, 172 in Lindale, 42 in Troup, 45 in Bullard, four in Overton, 19 in Arp, 22 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 26 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and seven in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 485 cases
21-40, 922 cases
41-59, 655 cases
60-79, 423 cases
80 and over, 108 cases
Regarding gender, 1,210 are men and 1,383 are women.