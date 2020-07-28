Smith County saw a relatively small jump of 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while no new recoveries were recorded, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health said there are 2,222 cumulative cases, including 1,696 active cases, 512 recovered cases and 14 deaths in Smith County.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals went down by one on Tuesday for a current total of 157.
The 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are a 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
Other counties
Gregg County COVID-19 cases jumped by 20 for a total of 1,307. Recoveries remained at 240, and deaths are unchanged at 17, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Cases in Anderson County are at 418, including 184 recoveries and the deaths of two Palestine men. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,222 cases, 1,746 are in Tyler, 90 in Flint, 103 in Whitehouse, 140 in Lindale, 34 in Troup, 34 in Bullard, three in Overton, 20 in Arp, 18 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 22 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and five in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 2,171 are a result of community spread and 51 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 439 cases
21-40, 819 cases
41-59, 550 cases
60-79, 344 cases
80 and over, 70 cases
Regarding gender, 1,047 are men and 1,175 are women.
Smith County Jail
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, there are six inmates and 15 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.