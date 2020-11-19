Smith County reported one probable COVID-19-related death Thursday, bringing the county's overall count to 189.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 87 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative diagnoses to 8,862.
There are now 5,604 confirmed and 3,258 probable diagnoses, according to NET Health.
Of the total deaths, 129 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 60 are deemed as probable. Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,810, while probable recoveries are at 1,097.
Smith County is among six counties that shows substantial spread of COVID-19 within the week of Nov. 12 to 18. Other counties with this level of spread are Wood, Gregg, Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains.
“The community needs to know that rate of COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area," George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. "We need everyone’s help to control the spread, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."
Confirmed active cases are at 1,665 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,101.
A total of 193 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is up by two since Wednesday.
Two Smith County Jail inmate have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,613 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,070 confirmed and 1,543 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,321, while there are 559 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,301 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,682 confirmed and 619 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose by one to 55. Fourteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 958, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,514 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,017 confirmed and 497 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 558, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll remained at 42, including 10 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,695 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,179 confirmed and 516 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,327 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 836 confirmed and 472 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 627, and there are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 52. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 299 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 152 confirmed and 147 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 78, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County stayed at seven. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.