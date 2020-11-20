Smith County reported one confirmed COVID-19-related death on Friday, bringing the county’s overall count to 190.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 137 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative diagnoses to 8,999.
There are now 5,677 confirmed and 3,322 probable diagnoses, according to NET Health.
Of the total deaths, 130 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 60 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries rose by 157 to 3,967, while probable recoveries are at 1,375.
Confirmed active cases are at 1,580 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,887.
A total of 195 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday, which is up by two since Thursday.
Three Smith County Jail inmate have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,681 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,109 confirmed and 1,572 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,419, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,328 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,699 confirmed and 629 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose by one to 56. Fourteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,102, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,539 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,027 confirmed and 512 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 610, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll remained at 42, including 10 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,728 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,208 confirmed and 520 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,350 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 853 confirmed and 497 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 671, and there are 178 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 52. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 302 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 152 confirmed and 150 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County stayed at seven. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.