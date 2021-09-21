A Palestine police officer who is battling COVID-19 is now being treated with the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine he needs to have a chance at recovering from the virus.
Doctors told Fernando Nino's family that unless an ECMO machine was provided, he was not expected to recover. The machine provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to people whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life.
The police officer first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 30 after experiencing minor symptoms for some days, and after contracting pneumonia along with COVID-19, he spent four days in a Tyler ICU, the Palestine Police Department said he continued to deteriorate.
Unlike pneumonia, which affects certain sections of the lung, COVID-19 pneumonia affects all five lobes of the lung. The lung can no longer exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide.
As of Saturday night, Nino was accepted into an ECMO unit in San Antonio, Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. He was flown into the hospital early Sunday morning.
"He's currently stable. He is hooked up to the ECMO machine and they're currently trying to ween him off of the ventilator," Harcrow said.
He said Nino has been responsive to some questions, barely nodding his head.
"He seems to be responding somewhat now," Harcrow said.
Harcrow added that through sharing Nino's stories, word got out fast and through other connections, they were put into contact with the hospital in San Antonio.
The Palestine Police Department said it is unknown at this time if Officer Nino was vaccinated prior to contracting COVID-19.
"He got the virus through having to take calls and he had to do what he had to do. When you see someone that gets hit so hard, it hurts, it hurts the department. Everybody hates to see one of their brothers hurting," Harcrow said.
Support has helped lift Palestine police officers' spirits, Harcrow added.
Nino's story shows the high demand for ECMO machines in East Texas.