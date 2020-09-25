One probable COVID-19 death was recorded Friday, while new cases rose by 16, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
With 87 new recoveries in Smith County, a total of 3,016 county residents have now recovered from COVID-19. Active cases are at 689, the health district said.
There are 468 probable active cases and 858 probable cases in total.
Out of the 68 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 97 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday, which remains unchanged since Thursday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 20 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by three since Thursday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by six to a new total of 525 and its probable cases are at 72, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained at 432. There are seven probable recoveries.
Total deaths remained at 20, with one of those classified as probable.
Gregg County added 10 new virus cases on Friday for a total of 2,225 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll rose by one to 42. Out of the deaths, four are considered to be probable.
Recoveries rose to 1,780 according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 449 probable cases and 191 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added nine new cases for a total of 963 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 170 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count remained at 586. There are 98 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added eight new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 862. Confirmed recoveries rose to 402, while probable recoveries are at 37, the health district reported. There are 187 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 24 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.