NET Health to host COVID-19 vaccines throughout the weekend at Harvey Convention Center

Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to obtain the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, either this Friday or Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine is requested to make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
To sign up to receive the vaccine, select your preferred appointment day and time by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link.
Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.