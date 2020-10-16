The Northeast Texas Public Health District received confirmation of the COVID-19-related death of a 67-year-old male resident of Tyler on Friday, and said in a media update that 60% of all confirmed cases in the seven-county district have now recovered from the coronavirus.
On Friday, Smith County also reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the confirmed case count total to 4,178, the health district said.
NET Health announced active cases are now at 1,090, while recoveries rose to 3,023.
The county has added 27 probable cases. There are 1,586 probable cases in total and 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 72 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 122 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Friday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County saw two new cases on Friday for a total of 590. Confirmed active cases are now at 47, while probable active cases are at 88.
The county’s total probable cases are at 145, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 520. There are 56 probable recoveries.
The Wood County virus death toll remained at 24. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 10 new virus cases on Friday for a confirmed total of 2,431. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 1,781, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 683 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added eight new cases for a confirmed count of 1,163. Recoveries and confirmed deaths remained at 828 and 24, respectively. There are 278 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by five to 652. There are 177 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added six new cases for a total of 995. Confirmed recoveries remained at 510, while probable recoveries are now at 68, the health district reported. There are 259 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 51 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.