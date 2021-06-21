NET Health reports 18 new COVID-19 related cases since Thursday

Smith County saw 18 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows a total of 20,663 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,020 confirmed cases and 8,643 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 41.97% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 36.78% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 75.85% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.47% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,679 confirmed recoveries and 8,430 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 130 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 124, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 29 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of May 31, when information was last updated, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of May 31. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of May 31.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,417 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,259 confirmed and 5,158 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,093, while there are 4,998 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 198, which includes 110 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,036 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,011 confirmed and 2,025 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 115. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,873 and there are 1,968 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,446 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,741 confirmed and 1,705 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,647, and 1,651 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,576 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,123 confirmed and 1,453 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,037, and probable recoveries are at 1,400, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,500 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,023 confirmed and 1,477 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,930, and there are 1,443 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 815 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 416 confirmed and 399 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 404, and there are 396 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.