People can set up their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Northeast Texas Public Health District clinic at Harvey Convention Center next week.
Those over the age of 16 can make an appointment for their first Pfizer vaccine at the convention center either April 8, 9 or 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must make an appointment for a before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”
NET Health clinics will be closed during the Easter weekend for Friday and Saturday.
For those who received their first Pfizer vaccine on March 13, 16 or 17 or any previous day, can receive their second dose on April 6 or 7 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended but not required as long as people show their “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” they received when given their first Pfizer vaccine.
People who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 18 from any vaccine provider can receive their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.
Available appointments for this week and future weeks will be posted on the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.
Those without internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting NET Health's COVID-19 Call Center at (903) 617-6404 from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.