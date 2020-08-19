After recovering from his COVID-19 diagnosis, U.S Rep. Louie Gohmert, of Tyler, donated his blood plasma, which can be used to treat people still fighting the virus.
Carter BloodCare announced Wednesday Gohmert donated the plasma at its blood donation center in Tyler.
Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29 during a pre-screen at the White House. After testing positive with a rapid test, Gohmert then retested using a nasal swab that came back positive for COVID-19 as well.
He said he had mild symptoms and has recovered.
Plasma from people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 is being used to treat the patients with an active virus case, according to Carter BloodCare.
Gohmert donated blood before, but it was the first time to give plasma, Carter BloodCare said.
“So many different treatments seem to be helping different people. As someone who has recovered from COVID-19, I believe it is important we do all we can to help others as best we can,” Gohmert said. “It doesn't hurt me and is only taking a little of my time to help multiple patients in East Texas.”
Gohmert said Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts told him about recovered coronavirus patients donating their plasma. Roberts went with Gohmert to make the donation on Wednesday.
Roberts texted Gohmert when he received his diagnosis.
The message was, “Sorry to hear about your diagnosis, I know you will come through fine and hope the best for you. And by the way, when you are done we need you to donate your plasma!," according to Gohmert.
Gohmert hopes more recovered COVID-19 patients will donate their plasma.
“We are all working through this together and everyone can do their part to help others out,” Gohmert said.
Those wanting to donate this type of plasma must make an appointment and be enrolled in the program.
More information on this type of donation can be found at carterbloodcare.org.