While the Texas Education Agency paused the annual A through F accountability ratings for schools this year, superintendents of Tyler and Whitehouse ISDs want community members to know that the focuses on student achievement and assessment will not change.
On Thursday, the TEA announced the ratings would be paused due to disruptions related to COVID-19, while the STAAR testing will continue for the 2020-21 school year.
In its announcement, the agency said the tests would provide critical information about students' individual learning to help with their growth. There will be flexibility for schools to remove STAAR results from teacher evaluations. The STAAR results will not be used for accountability purposes this year.
“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. "The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students."
Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said he admires Morath's courage on pulling the trigger to pause this year's ratings, calling it a kind and "tough leadership decision."
He noted that assessment is a big part of learning, and that Tyler ISD assessments will continue in order to determine student growth.
Crawford said teachers will still focus on student achievement, while being free of the A through F system.
"It doesn’t mean we’re going to lessen our expectations for student achievement," Crawford said. "Assessment does indicate growth, and that’s not going to go away."
He added that Tyler ISD is "fully prepared to go forward with the STAAR tests."
Crawford explained that teachers have had to deal with the added pressures of adjusting to COVID-19, such as at-home learners having low success rates earlier in the year.
He said it was frustrating to see many at-home learners failing in the first six-week grading period.
"Our teachers were just as concerned about our at-home learners," Crawford said. "Our teachers went to teacher school and they’re trained to do this."
By the second six-week period, 80% of the student body were using in-school learning. He said virtual learning can be a difficult thing to ask of the students, especially younger children, and parents.
With students all returning to the physical classroom by Nov. 2, Crawford said student performance improved greatly.
"Our teachers are having to deal with so many pressures," he said.
Crawford added that Tyler ISD faculty and administration have been cautious and concerned with virus protocols throughout the school year.
He asked that Tyler ISD families stay safe over Christmas break that way students and teachers can return January and finish strong in the last five months.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran called the TEA's choice a "huge step in supporting teachers and students in Whitehouse ISD."
He said the school district will continue to focus on student growth and academic rigor.
"The physical and mental health of our staff and students are critical and are driving decisions being made for the spring semester," Moran said. "Although the STAAR and EOC testing will not be used to assign an accountability rating, we will use the data to support our plan to serve our students."
With or without the accountability rating, Moran said there will still be high expectations for students from the board of trustees, staff, and community.
"WISD will continue to provide innovative and challenging opportunities to ensure our students will pursue their individual gifts and abilities," he said.