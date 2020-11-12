In light of rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the East Texas Food Bank has canceled its 11th annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event that was set for Friday night at Bergfeld Park.
The free event is held each year to show a screening of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and if people are able to the food bank asks that they bring a jar of peanut butter for the families served by the food bank.
In announcement Thursday, food bank officials said this cancellation was made out of abundance of caution and cited the Northeast Texas Public Health District's recent statistics.
On Wednesday, NET Health shared in the past week the number of COVID-19 cases has risen substantially in five of the seven counties the health district provides health surveillance for.
These five counties include Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt and Rains. As of Wednesday, Tyler hospitals are treating 176 East Texans for COVID-19, according to NET Health.
“We look forward to this community event every year, but given the dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, and particularly hospitalizations, we feel it’s in the best interest to cancel the event,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “The East Texas Food Bank has a deep concern for the communities we serve and are encouraging everyone to adhere to the safety guidelines set out by public health authorities.”
NET Health describes substantial community spread as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings, such as schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares.
The event held traditionally ahead of Thanksgiving is meant to bring young families together while also raise awareness about hunger, especially the children dealing with it, Cullinane said.
He said the primary purpose of the gathering is not a food drive, although the food bank does receives barrels of peanut butter each year.
“We look forward to a time when we can safely bring our community together again,” Cullinane said.