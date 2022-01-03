Community transmission continues to rise to an "uncontrolled" level in East Texas, according to the Northeast Public Health District.
On Monday four more counties under NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction joined Smith County to reach “substantial” community spread levels of COVID-19, as the remaining two counties in “moderate” spread climb the ladder to substantial levels.
Smith County has the highest transmission rate in the district, now at a rate of 76.84 — a 98% increase from 38.66 Thursday.
A substantial rate means cities across Smith County are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in congregate settings, such as grocery stores, schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares.
Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured on a level of 35 or more, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10.
According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and that final number equals the rate.
On Dec. 22, an East Texas health official predicted a virus surge as omicron began to take hold of the nation. At the time, Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, said the rise in cases would be due to holiday travel and omicron circulating in Texas. He said a sharp, sudden rise in positive cases would be the first clue of the omicron variant present in East Texas, but assumed it was likely already prevalent in the area.
As of Dec. 21, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported omicron as the dominant COVID variant in the United States, after it was first detected in the nation on Dec. 1.
Cummins said on Monday he encourages the community to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and emphasized sticking to the basics to protect against the virus.
“The best strategy against omicron is, one, wear your mask when you go out, which is really not happening much in East Texas currently. I went to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve and it was a little terrifying, the lack of masking," Cummins said. "Masks still work. Social distancing still works. Vaccines, while not necessarily being effective in keeping you from getting omicron, certainly help diminish how sick you get."
Additionally on Monday, NET Health reported 622 new cases — 372 confirmed and 250 probable — in Smith County since Thursday. Data show 1,691 total active cases — 851 confirmed and 840 probable — total cases reported Monday, compared to 1,069 on Thursday.
NET Health defines probable cases as those which are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
About a month ago on Dec. 2, NET Health reported 534 total active cases in Smith County.
Just seven weeks ago, Smith County reached a minimal spread level for the first time since June. At that time, all counties in NET Health's seven-county district had reached minimal spread levels. As of Dec. 28, all counties reached moderate spread.
According to NET Health, there were 123 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Monday, approximately 19 more than on Thursday. The county’s hospitalization rates now trend similar to data last seen in early November.
Cummins said 90% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been breakthrough cases in some fully vaccinated and boosted, he said. Those hospitalized in the UT Health system range in age from the mid-30s to upper 80s.
On Monday, there were 190 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 36 more than there were on Thursday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 58 of those are in ICUs and 39 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
As of Monday in Smith County, 53.87% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.41% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 85.26% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 78.77% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Currently, 18 Smith County jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 and one inmate has died due to COVID-19 since Thursday’s report, according to NET Health.
In September, new cases in Smith County totaled 8,351, according to NET Health data. Throughout the month of October, there were 2,005 new COVID-19 cases reported within the county compared to November, when there were only 504 new cases reported. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, there were 1,382 new COVID cases reported.
There have been 39,227 total COVID-19 cases in Smith County since the pandemic began and 37,111 total recoveries, according to NET Health.
Other Counties
Gregg County currently has the second-highest substantial rate of 51.29, followed by Van Zandt at 45.94, Henderson at 38.50 and Wood at 37.64. Still in moderate spread levels, Anderson follows behind at 33.40 with Rains at the lowest rate in the district of 28.53.
Gregg County had 251 new cases — 179 confirmed, 72 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 581 total active cases within the county.
Henderson County had 137 new cases — 104 confirmed, 33 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 332 total active cases within the county.
Van Zandt County had 92 new cases — 65 confirmed, 27 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 263 total active cases within the county.
Anderson County had 53 new cases — five confirmed, 48 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 222 total active cases within the county.
Wood County had 73 new cases — 59 confirmed, 14 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 192 total active cases within the county.
Rains County had 13 new cases — 10 confirmed, three probable — reported since Thursday and there are 30 total active cases within the county.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Monday’s report represents data from noon Thursday to noon Monday.