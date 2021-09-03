Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have the opportunity to do so in a fun event happening Saturday.
The Minority Health Task Force, in partnership with the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith County and The Blaze 102.7 and 106.9 are presenting the Saving our City Push for Health Rally.
Attendees can expect giveaways and cash prizes at the vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 400 Frankston Highway in Tyler.
The event is being hosted by the Minority Health Task Force, made up of Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice and Lisa Williams with Black Nurses Rock Tyler. NET Health and The Blaze Radio Station will also be there Saturday.
“We are pleased to partner with The Blaze (102.7), Smith County and NET Health to offer another public health COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic for our community,” Choice said. “Our target age group is 12 and up in hopes of getting this segment of our population vaccinated in order to make this community safer.”
Vaccines available will be the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, Pfizer for children 12 years old and up.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NET Health, local doctors and physicians have recommended anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible as cases rise within the county and in schools.
For more information about the event, contact 903-360-2873.