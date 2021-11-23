The Northeast Texas Public Health District is now offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 18 at its vaccine hub in Tyler.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots continue to be recommended for those who are 18 and older, and to those who received their initial J&J dose at least two months ago. Regardless of which vaccine was administered first, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Department of State Health Services state-authorized COVID vaccines can be mix-and-matched.
The announcement comes after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the expanded recommendations for booster shots on Friday, recommending all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated streamlining booster dose availability for persons 18 years of age and older eliminates confusion as to who may receive a booster dose. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended these boosters, citing high immunogenicity and few serious side effects as strong reasons to recommend the shots for millions of Americans.
“Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays,” stated Dr. Walensky. “All adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”
“NET Health echoes CDC statements that continue to encourage anyone who has yet to get vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” read a statement from the health district.
For anyone who has not yet received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, anyone over the age of 18 years and older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine. Anyone between the ages of 5 to 17 can only receive the two-dose pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”
COVID vaccines, including booster doses, are being provided at the Majesty Event Center in Tyler, located at 900 West Bow Street. The vaccine hub will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
On Monday, the Majesty Event Center will resume usual operating hours for the vaccine clinics of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring your insurance card with you when you receive your vaccine.