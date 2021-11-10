NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated LSU-Alexandria 82-73 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Kensmil hit 9 of 12 shots.
Roti Ware had 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jakemin Abney had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Generals. AJ Rainey added 14 points. Christian Coleman had 14 points and four blocks.
Houston 83, Hofstra 75
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and No. 15 Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime Tuesday night.
Sasser scored 19 points after half as the Cougars outscored Hofstra 34-13 over the final 8 ½ minutes and overtime.
Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J’Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which shot 45% and was 10 of 24 on 3-pointers. Houston struggled from the free-throw line, making 15 of 25. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games.
Zach Cooks scored 26 points and Aaron Estrada added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pride. Omar Silverio had 13 points for Hofstra, which shot 39% from the field and made 12 of 43 3s.
Trailing 62-49, the Cougars went on a 20-7 run to tie it 69-all on a 3-pointer by Moore from the corner with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Estrada’s heave from behind the 3-point line with a second left missed, but Houston touched the ball going out of the bounds. The Pride’s lob inbounds was knocked away by Fabian White Jr. to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Sasser and Jamal Shead sandwiched 3-pointers around a Cooks jumper, and Roberts hit a lay-up with two minutes to go to increase Houston’s lead to 77-71.
SMU 86, McNeese St. 62
DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds as SMU rolled past McNeese State 86-62 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Davis shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.
Zach Nutall had 14 points and eight rebounds for SMU. Tristan Clark added 12 points. Marcus Weathers had 11 points.
Brendan Medley-Bacon had 15 points for the Cowboys. Collin Warren added 11 points. Myles Lewis had 10 rebounds.
No. 5 Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48
AUSTIN (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 13 points and No. 5 Texas earned new coach Chris Beard his first win the Longhorns with a season-opening 92-48 victory over Houston Baptist on Tuesday night.
Beard came from Texas Tech, where he led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament final in 2019. He immediately dove into the NCAA transfer portal to bring as much talent as he could find and what he landed quickly built big expectations. Texas’ No. 5 ranking to start the season is the program’s highest since the Longhorns were No. 3 to start the 2009-10 season.
The transfers made an immediate impact.
Point guard Marcus Carr, a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season at Minnesota, scored eight of Texas’ first 18 points and had five assists. Forward Timmy Allen, who was all-Pac-12 last season at Utah, scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Mitchell, first-team all conference in the Atlantic 10 last season, did most of his scoring in the second half.
But Texas’ returning players aren’t forgotten. Far from it. They’re still a big part of Beard’s roster rebuild. Senior guards Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones each scored 11 points and combined for six of Texas’ 3 pointers.
North Texas 84, Oklahoma Christian 53
DENTON (AP) — Tylor Perry had 22 points as North Texas easily defeated Oklahoma Christian 84-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Perry hit 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
Thomas Bell had 14 points for North Texas. Mardrez McBride added 13 points. JJ Murray had 13 points.
Anthony Johnson had 11 points for the Eagles. D.J. Walter added 11 points. Moun’Tae Edmundson had 10 points.
No. 3 Kansas 87, Michigan State 74
NEW YORK (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of college basketball.
Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season’s squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks were missing forward Jalen Wilson, who was suspended last week for the first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last month.
Kansas led by seven at the half before Michigan State cut it to 48-45. After a timeout, Agbaji caught an alley-oop for a dunk and then stole the ball on the other end before finishing that possession with another dunk to restore the seven-point lead.
Duke 79, Duke 71
NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke open Mike Krzyzewski’s final season by beating 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 on Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.
Krzyzewski announced that he would retire at the end of the season. The Hall of Famer has won 1,098 games and five national championships in his 42 years coaching the Blue Devils. Overall he has 1,171 wins, the most in the history of the sport.
The two basketball blue bloods, who have quite the history between them on the game’s biggest stage, put on a spectacular show to open the season. The loud split crowd at Madison Square Garden that included many members of the New York Knicks and Bruce Springsteen was on its feet for most of the second half.
Duke, which led by four at the half, built the advantage to 15 with just under 10 minutes left behind Keels. The Wildcats wouldn’t go away, scoring the next 11 points to get within 69-65 on a three-point play by Oscar Tshiebwe with 6:07 left.
That’s as close as Kentucky could get. Keels scored on the Blue Devils’ next possession and Banchero followed with a three-point play after a huge block by Mark Williams to start a 7-0 run.
Kentucky could only get within eight the rest of the way.
Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and 10 assists for the Wildcats.