White Oak's John Langsley and Macy Weeks captured the Mixed Doubles championship of the Class 3A Region II Tennis Tournament on Tuesday in Tyler.
Langsley and Weeks, the No. 3 seeds, defeated the No. 1 seeded team of Luke Jenkins and Dakota Deckard in the finals, 6-4, 6-2.
The Roughneck squad advances to the Class 3A State Tournament May 20-21.
In girls singles, Queen City's Clara Wong, the No. 3 seed, fought back to earn a state tournament berth. Wong lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Kenna Kelley, the No. 1 seed from Leonard, 6-1, 7-5.
Kelley won the finals 6-0, 6-1 over Rylee Camp of New Diana.
Wong won the third-place match 6-0, 6-0 over No. 4 seed Caroline Marshall of Gunter. That earned her the right to play in the playback for state against Camp. Wong won 6-0, 6-1.
The Edgewood team of Trinity Hale and Grace Cates are headed to state in girls doubles after winning a playback.
Whitewright's No. 1 seeded team of Danielle Slack and Lyndsay Henderson won the championship 6-3, 6-0 over the unseeded team of Hale and Cates.
The Lady Bulldogs team won the big for state by defeating No. 3 seeded team of Hannah Murdock and Tabitha Folse of Prairiland, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
In boys doubles, the Gladewater squad of Gage Mitchell and Blake Holder finished third.
---
Class 3A Region II Tennis Tournament
Hosted by Tyler Junior College and The Cascades Golf & Country Club
April 26-27
Boys Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Tate Rehmet, Gunter, def. No. 3 Davi Torres, Callisburg, 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Stroman, Blue Ridge, def. No. 2 Abel Gallardo, Ponder, 6-3, 6-2.
Championship — Rehmet def. Stroman, 6-1, 6-2.
Third Place — Torres def. Gallardo, 6-3, 6-2.
Playback — Stroman def. Torres, 6-4, 6-3.
---
Boys Doubles
Semifinals — No. 3 Wyatt Reedy-Ethan Worley, Whitesboro, def. No. 1 Gage Mitchell-Blake Holder, Gladewater, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Zee Dunlap-Ethan Montgomery, Ponder, def. No. 4 Aaron Zarate-Jonathan Cortes, Grand Saline.
Championship — Dunlap-Montgomery def. Reedy-Worley, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Third Place — Mitchell-Holder def. Zarate-Cortes, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
---
Girls Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Kenna Kelley, Leonard, def. No. 3 Clare Wong, Queen City, 6-1, 7-5; Rylee Camp, New Diana, def. No. 4 Caroline Marshall, Gunter, 6-1, 6-2.
Championship — Kelley def. Camp, 6-0, 6-1.
Third Place — Wong def. Marshall, 6-0, 6-0.
Playback — Wong def. Camp, 6-0, 6-1.
---
Girls Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Danielle Slack-Lyndsay Henderson, Whitewright, def. No. 3 Hannah Murdock-Tabitha Folse, Prairiland, 6-4, 7-5; Trinity Hale-Gracie Cates, Edgewood, def. Alli Kirkpatrick-Casey Barett, Bonham, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Championship — Slack-Henderson def. Hale-Cates, 6-4, 6-0.
Third Place — Murdock-Folse def. Kirkpatrick-Barett, 6-3, 6-0.
Playback — Hale-Cates def. Murdock-Folse, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
---
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Luke Jenkins-Dakota Deckard, Blue Ridge, def. No. 4 Barrett Martin-Meredith Baker, Edgewood, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; No. 3 John Langsley-Macy Weeks, White Oak, def. No. 2 Heath Parker-Addison Prater, Edgewood, 7-5, 7-6 (1).
Championship — Langsley-Weeks def. Jenkins-Deckard, 6-4, 6-2.
Third Place — Parker-Prater def. Martin-Baker, 6-2, 6-3.
Playback — Jenkins-Deckard def. Parker-Prater, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.