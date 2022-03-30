The year Chris hosted the Oscars in 2016 was the height of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in which no performers of color were nominated in any of the major awards categories. Numerous African-American actors, including Will Smith and Jada, boycotted the event in protest. At the ceremony, Chris said: “Is Hollywood racist? You damn right Hollywood’s racist. Hollywood is sorority racist. It’s like, ‘We like you, Rhonda, but you’re not a Kappa’.”