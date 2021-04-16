Little Village residents Victoria Ramon-Fox, left, and Haley Scott, right, light a candle at a memorial for Adam Toledo in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, Friday, April 16, 2021 in Chicago. Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer shot and killed him last month, footage released Thursday under community pressure shows. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)