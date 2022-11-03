GLADEWATER — The Bullard Panthers, led by Kyle Schneider, and the Hallsville LadyCats, paced by Kinley Pessel, captured team championships in the Fall District Preview Golf Tournament at The Tempest Golf Club.
The Panthers won the boys team title with a 332, one stroke ahead of Mount Pleasant. Hallsville I was third at 344, followed by Longview (355).
Kyle Schneider led Bullard with an 80. Other Panthers are Matthew Elliott, 83; Greyson Breedlove, 84; Eli Falls, 85; and Jacob Morris, 91.
Matthew Peterson, of Mount Pleasant, won medalist honors with a 74 with Longview Christian Heritage's Isaac Adams runner-up with a 78. Schneider won the bronze.
Hallsville won the girls crown with a 422, followed by Carthage (441) and Whitehouse (457).
Pessel earned medalist honors with a 76, followed by the Mount Pleasant duo of Kylee Strickland (87) and Reese Ball (93).
---
Fall District Preview Golf Tournament
Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater
GIRLS
Hallsville (422): Kinley Pessel, 76; Briley Hopkins, 104; Daisy Plaschke, 119; Natalie McFadden, 123
Carthage (441): Cammie Davis, 104; Madalin Farmer, 110; Maci Gunn, 111; Kaylee Ackerman, 116
Whitehouse (457): Lily Ann Weissmann, 107; Jenni Bowman, 116; Meredith Priddy, 117; Layla Poole, 117; Aubri Wagner, 120
MEDALISTS
Longview I: Mia Jones, 101; Kennedy Hatcher, 117; Ava Riley, 125; Pine Tree: Blaire Gillentine, 107; Ashlyn Donley, 115; Rylie Waclawczyk, 116; Mount Pleasant: Kylee Strickland, 87; Reese Ball, 93; Olivia Reed, 104; Texas High: Gracie Tucker, 109; Emma Burks, 109; Hunter Leach, 117
BOYS
Bullard (332): Kyle Schneider, 80; Matthew Elliott, 83; Greyson Breedlove, 84; Eli Falls, 85; Jacob Morris, 91
Mount Pleasant (333): Matthew Peterson, 74; Clayton Brison, 81; Kade Strickland, 88; Jacob Baker, 90; Braiden Merryman, 98
Hallsville I (344): Ben Williams, 81; Nathan Williams, 82; Michael Crossland, 87; Logan Cox, 94; Owen Porter, 95
Longview I (345): Samuel Sherman, 84; Aden Fite, 84; Keagan Jordan, 86; Will Lenhart, 91; Preston Hatfield, 110
Hallsville II (377): Landon Arriaga, 87; Karson Hess, 94; Jaxson Garland, 95; Kason Powell, 101; Trey Crafton, 102
Marshall (387): Dayne Ferguson, 94; Cade Runyan, 96; Luke LaBouve, 98; Sam Abney, 99; Gavin Carlile, 104
Longview II (403): Henry Danielson, 96; Thomas Hickman, 100; Lane Healy, 103; Samuel Jackson, 104; Adam Wheeler, 106
MEDALISTS
Christian Heritage Classical School: Isaac Adams, 78; Abe Rutherford, 88; Cason Owens, 92; Pine Tree: Hayes Daugbjerg, 88; Carter Terry, 109; Marshall: Graham Smith, 94; Woden: Jayce Driver, 87; Hunter Gaskin, 96; Franklin Fogarty, 115