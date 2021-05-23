Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for May 12 to May 19:
Permits issued
RLM General Contractors, 2448 Roy Road, commercial new schools/other education, $6,683,147
McKinney Homes LLC., 7170 Monroe Court, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 7180 Monroe Court, new residential, $260,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 428 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 439 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $240,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 440 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 443 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 447 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $270,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 424 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $240,000
Tomco Retail Construction Inc., 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $366,000
T-Top Construction, new commercial, 1207 W. 10th St., $230,000
Anderson Construction, 6082 Hillcross CV, new residential, $333,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 727 E. Front St., commercial finish out, $140,000
Nedwol Properties, 7270 Crosswater A, commercial finish out
Nedwol Properties, 7270 Crosswater B, commercial finish out
Dwell 903 LLC., 9055 Long Branch, new residential, $389,000
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 1607 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,100,000
Guy Homes, LLC., 7306 Willow Creek Drive, new residential, $485,000
Mosby Mechanical Co., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations
Chambers Electrical Contractor, 2404 N. Grand Avenue, electrical alterations, $500,000
Garrett and Associates, 4700 University Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,411
Kelley Developments LLC., 2939 Northlake Court, conditional permanent electric, $850,000
Boone & Boone Construction, 5234 Old Jacksonville Highway, conditional permanent electric, $2,672,000
Waggoner A/C & Refrigeration, 2201 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $244,325