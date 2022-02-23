Spring Hill, led by runner-up medalist Carson Krans, won the Lindale Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club in Lindale.
The Panthers won with a team score of 317, followed by Bullard (325) and Spring Hill II (357).
In the medalist race, Mabank's Jacob Steele placed first with a 72. Krans was second with a 76, while Bullard's Eli Falls was third with a 77.
Along with Krans, other members of the Spring Hill squad were Luke Hurst (79), Brennan Ferguson (79), Mark French (83) and Nick Bodenheimer (86).
Joining Falls on the silver medalist Bullard team were Kyle Schneider (80), Kaiden Schneider (83), Matthew Elliott (85) and Greyson Breedlove (86).
The third-place Spring Hill II squad was made up of Nick Morton (84), Ryan McClain (90), Kaiden Phelan (91), Talan Ferguson (92) and Corbin Broyles (94).
Lindale Golf Invitational
Date: Feb. 22
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
Individual Top 10 — 1, Jacob Steeler, Mabank, 72; 2, Carson Krans, Spring Hill I, 76; 3, Eli Falls, Bullard, 77; 4, (tie) Cayden Phillips, Sabine, 79; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill I, 79; Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill I, 79; 7, Kyle Schneider, Bullard, 80; 8, (tie) Kaiden Schneider, Bullard, 83; Job Hammond, Whitehouse, 83; Peyton Vickers, New Diana, 83; Mark French, Spring Hill I, 83.
Team Standings
Spring Hill I (317) — Carson Krans, 76; Luke Hurst, 79; Brennan Ferguson, 79; Mark French, 83; Nick Bodenheimer, 86.
Bullard (325) — Eli Falls, 77; Kyle Schneider, 80; Kaiden Schneider, 83; Matthew Elliott, 85; Greyson Breedlove, 86.
Spring Hill II (357) — Nick Morton, 84; Ryan McClain, 90; Kaiden Phelan, 91; Talan Ferguson, 92; Corbin Broyles, 94.
Nacogdoches (357) — Landon Vardeman, 85; Kade Peterson, 85; Ben Bowser, 92; Alex Shackelord, 95.
Mabank (359) — Jacob Steele, 72; Coy McMannis, 94; Cash Teague, 94; Trent Donnell, 99; Nic Dunn, 117.
Sabine (360) — Cayden Phillips, 79; Mason Bradshaw, 86; Caleb Cox, 91; Ainton Perry, 104; Hunter Stuckley, 106.
Whitehouse (361) — Job Hammond, 83; Jack Lewis, 89; Adam Cox, 91; Liam Jesidnek, 98; Luke Wood, 104.
Henderson (364) — Thomas Fielding, 89; Jeremiah Coleman, 90; Conner Fabbiani, 92; Chase Everitt, 93; Trey Pinnell, 101.
Van (366) — Cayden Mitchell, 86; Casey Harmon, 88; Daniel Crim, 91; Justus Anderson, 101; Ryan Johnson, 116.
Paris (380) — Tyler Day, 89; Adam Clement, 91; Carson Day, 95; Hayden Bush, 105; Erickson Mathieu, 110.
Rusk (387) — Wade Williams, 84; Nash Acker, 92; Jean Driver, 101; Mason Cirkel, 110; Aydne Wick, 115.
Brownsboro (399) — Grayson Delaney, 93; Payton Burkham, 93; Keaton Delaney, 94; Brady Hudler, 119; Luke Irwin, 138.
Brook Hill (408) — Noah Sandlin, 91; Colton Richards, 99; Luke McNeel, 104; Landon Mattox, 114; Aidan Mason, 123.
Lindale B (463) — Crew Goodson, 102; Seth Marrow, 107; Aidan Blanco, 120; Hunter Blankenship, 134; Braden Lockhart, 140.
Kilgore (469) — Canon Gorman, 106; Jayden Pyle, 118; Logan Deeks, 120; Cooper Harrison, 125; Jackson Wright, 127.
Medalist
Henderson — Caden Foster, 86; Kayne Brantley, 116; Brian Biggs, 124.
Paris — Brayden Srader, 99.
Sabine — Jameson Eeds, 113.