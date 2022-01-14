Martin's Mill 78, La Poynor 69
MARTIN'S MILL — In a matchup of Class 2A powerhouses, the No. 11 Martin's Mill Mustangs defeated the No. 10 LaPoynor Flyers 78-69 on homecoming Friday at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Colton Powers led the Mustangs with 24 points, including 14 of 15 at free throw line. The senior was followed by freshman Jak Kinder with 20 points. The guard had four 3-pointers and was 6 of 8 at the charity stripe.
Right behind Kinder was Alex Tyner with 18 points (3-pointer, 1 of 1 at free throw line). Also scoring for the Mustangs were Jose Perez (9) and Nate Reiser (8), who each swished a trey.
Three Flyers in double figures, led by Cooper Gracey with 17 points. He had two 3-pointers. He was followed by Kase Johnson (16) and Dijuan Whitehead (14). Johnson had two treys.
Also scoring for LaPoynor were Cort Reid (8), Matt Driskell (5), Casey Ruiz (5) and Evan Almeida (4). Reid, Driskell and Ruiz each made trey apiece
Martin's Mill was 21 of 24 at the free throw line and the Flyers were 4 of 5.
The Mustangs (18-5, 1-0) are scheduled to host Kerens at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Flyers (19-6, 0-1) are slated to visit Cross Roads at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kilgore 57, Spring Hill 46
KILGORE — Jake Thompson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Kilgore Bulldogs raced out to a big lead after one quarter en route to a 57-46 District 16-4A win over Spring Hill.
C.J. Ingram and Thomas Hattaway both added 11 points for Kilgore, which led 26-5 after one frame. Jayden Sanders finished with eight points, Javiora Easley and Daverian Franklin two apiece and Ryan Copeland and Bobby King a free throw apiece.
White Oak 52, Sabine 37
WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno and Brian Williams scored 15 points and collected six rebounds apiece, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 52-37 win over the Sabine Cardinals in District 15-3A.
Landon Anderson and Gunner Solis scored seven points apiece for White Oak (21-4, 4-0), which led 19-5 after one quarter. Solis also had three rebounds. Zac Jacyno added four points, and Colton Millwood and Colton Fears finished with two points apiece.
Matt Smith scored 11 points in the loss for Sabine. Hudson McNatt finished with nine, Breydan Pobuda eight and Colt Sparks six.
The White Oak JV notched a 58-26 win.
Gladewater 52, Ore City 49
ORE CITY — The Gladewater Bears went on the road and edged the Ore City Rebels, 52-49, on Friday in District 15-3A.
Kollin Lewis paced Gladewater with 23 points. D.J. Allen added 14, Tyrone Maddox nine, Keilan James three and Cameron Taylor three.
Jeremy Kyle had 19 points and Allen Nigreville 15 in the loss for Ore City.
Hawkins 38, Big Sandy 36
HAWKINS — Boston Conner's rebound and putback as time expired lifted the Hawkins Hawks to a 38-36 District 21-2A win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday.
Conner finished with five points. Dristun Pruitt had 12 for the Hawks, followed by Jeramy Torres (11), Bryce Burns (4), Micah Staruska (2), Drew Dacus (2) and Jake Shaw (2).
Conner and Pruitt each hit 3-pointers for Hawkins.
Malijah Francis led Big Sandy with 11 points, followed by Sean Gregory (7), Jake Johnson (5), Blake Wilison (4), AJ Johnson (4), Jezreel Bachert (2), Gabriel Bachert (2) and Ka'Myrie Fountain (1).
Francis, Gregory and Johnson each had treys for the Wildcats.
Hawkins (8-11, 1-0) plays host to Carlisle on Tuesday, while Overton visits Big Sandy (9-9, 0-1) on Tuesday as well.