BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears used a big fourth-quarter surge to rally and defeat White Oak, 51-38, on Friday in a boys basketball game.
Entering the final period, the Bears trailed 34-30, but they outscored the Roughnecks 21-4 in the fourth quarter for a 51-38 victory.
Three Brownsboro players hit in double figures — Gekyle Baker (17), Bryce Bardin (10) and Hudson Childers (10). Other Bears scoring were Jacob Hopson (9), Aiden Green (4) and Tanner Ballard (1).
Bardin had two 3-pointers with Childers adding one.
Colton Millwood led White Oak with 14 points while Zac Jacyno added 13. Other Roughnecks scoring were Caden Tyner (3), Kaleb Sorgee (3), Kanaan Moore (2), Gavin Siper (2) and Jaydon Medlin (1).
Millwood hit two 3-pointers with a trey apiece from Jacyno and Sorgee.
Brownsboro won the JV game, 37-31, in overtime.
The Bears (2-0) travel to Emory to meet Rains at 2:15 p.m. Monday. White Oak (1-1) is scheduled to visit Jacksonville at 5 p.m. Monday.
Canton 78, Eustace 39
EUSTACE — Garrett Walker scored 27 points to help the Canton Eagles to a 78-39 win on Friday.
Cason Bell added 12 points for the Eagles and Layne Etheridge scored 11.
Also scoring for Canton were: Chantson Prox (8), Jaden Pickerill (8), Rex Baldwin (7) and Gabe Axtens (5).
The Eagles (2-0) are scheduled to host Kaufman at 1 p.m. Monday and play at Farmersville at 2 p.m. Tuesday.