BROADDUS — Jay Benton, Jackson Duplichain and Rashawn Mumphrey all hit in double figures to left the Alto Yellowjackets to a 58-48 win over Broaddus on Friday.
Benton hit for 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Duplichain added 12 points and six rebounds with Mumphrey putting up 10 points and grabbing six boards.
Keegan Davis pitched in six points and five rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Zack Battle added six points.
The Yellowjackets are coached by Interim Head Coach Tray Reagan until the return of Head Coach Craig Deckard, who is currently out due to health concerns.
Alto (1-0) is scheduled to play next on Nov. 29 at Gary, followed by the Cayuga Tournament Dec. 1-3.
The first game on Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court is Dec. 19 against Brook Hill. JV starts at noon, with varsity following at 1:15 p.m.