This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Nicholas Thomas. Thomas has been charged with capital murder in the April 4, 2021, shooting of Miguel Vasquez as Vasquez and his daughter were walking to their car after leaving a Dave & Buster's restaurant. Police say they arrested Thomas after they were able to match a 9mm cartridge casing found at Vasquez's shooting to a gun used by Thomas' 3-year-old son when the boy accidentally shot himself four days later on April 8. (Houston Police Department via AP)