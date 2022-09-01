“Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker; for he is our God and we are the people of his pasture, the flock under his care. Today, if only you would hear his voice,” (Psalm 95:6-7)
Bible verse 9.1.22
Alex Dominguez
