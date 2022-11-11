BG (grey) and Dixie Mae (white) are a bonded pair available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These two cuties weigh about 12 pounds each and are fully vetted – including recent dental cleanings so their breath is sweet for puppy kisses! BG and Dixie Mae are well behaved around young and older children and like other dogs. Best of all, both are house trained. They will go home with food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting BG and Dixie Mae call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.