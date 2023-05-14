The Lindale Eagles swept their Class 4A area baseball series against the Nevada Community Braves.
On Thursday in Kennedale, the Eagles won 6-1. On Friday, Lindale claimed a 10-0 victory on a one-hitter by Hudson Legrow in Forney.
The Eagles will now meet Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regional quarterfinals. Pleasant Grove defeated Ferris 2-0 in a series (5-1, 5-1).
LINDALE 10, COMMUNITY 0
The Eagles won 10-0 in five innings as Legrow allowed the one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.
Luke Waggoner had two hits (double, single) for the Eagles with Kaden Fleming driving in two runs.
Other Lindale hit were from Fleming, Ryan Betts, Legrow and Ty McCoy.
Also driving in runs were Carson Plunkett, Betts, Jacob Curbow, McCoy and Waggoner.
Scoring runs were Betts (2), Fleming (1), Curbow (1), Caleb Hart (1), McCoy (1), Waggoner (1), Colby Myers (1), Aiden Warnell (1) and Jackson Parker (1).
The lone hit from the Braves was by Kenton Buse.
LINDALE 6, COMMUNITY 1
The Eagles scored five runs in the first inning and one run in the seventh for the 6-1 win.
Betts was on the mound, going all seven innings while allowing five hits and one run with two strikeouts and five walks.
Curbow had a triple and two RBIs for Lindale. Jake Powell also drove in two runs.
Adding hits for Lindale were Powell, Miles Keith, Fleming, Plunkett and Legrow.
Also driving in runs were Plunkett and Legrow.
Scoring runs were Myers (2), Fleming (1), Powell (1), Plunkett (1) and Curbow (1).
Ayden Terry had a double and single to lead the Braves. Jackson Garcia, Hayden Tanner and Justin Knight added singles.
Knight drove in Evan Throgmorton for the lone Community run.